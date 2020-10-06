PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSTO. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

