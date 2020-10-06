Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.82. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 6,351 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $152,678.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,150,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,899,582.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,796 shares of company stock worth $3,237,073. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

