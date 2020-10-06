PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 1,287.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 168.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 639.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 517.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

NYSE SERV opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

