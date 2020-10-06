Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,060 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $486,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 444.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 123.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 305.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RRR shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

RRR opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,118.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $4,912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,235,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,748. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

