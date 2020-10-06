Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Yext worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after acquiring an additional 872,904 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Yext by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 515,614 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Yext by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.59. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,203,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,951,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,373,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $28,857.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YEXT. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

