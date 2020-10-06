Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Stitch Fix worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,418 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $12,488,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $5,570,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 307.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 553,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,713 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $156,843.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $964,024.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,904 shares of company stock worth $9,200,349. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.39 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

