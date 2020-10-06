Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,542 shares of the software’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Altair Engineering worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,559 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,724 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,557 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the software’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -149.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 28,810 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $1,964,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,909 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,505. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Guggenheim upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

