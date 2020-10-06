PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.