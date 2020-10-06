PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of PDF Solutions worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 93.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 248.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.79 million, a P/E ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PDFS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

