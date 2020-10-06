PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 369.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,608 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 22.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,379,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,634,000 after purchasing an additional 440,889 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at $13,822,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 215,942.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 153,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.84. SPX Flow Inc has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

