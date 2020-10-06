PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,932 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 59.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,085 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $213,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1,302.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 176,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

