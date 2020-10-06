Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

