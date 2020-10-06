ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 target price on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 27 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 20.85.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

