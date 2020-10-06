Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$6.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of RAY.A opened at C$5.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.83 million and a PE ratio of 36.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

