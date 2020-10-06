Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.14.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL opened at C$29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.56. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.3791795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.53%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$78,143.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$491,998.95. Also, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth bought 5,400 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,429.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$254,162.21. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,890 shares of company stock valued at $261,356.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.