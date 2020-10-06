North West (TSE:NWC) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of North West (TSE:NWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$36.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on North West from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of North West stock opened at C$36.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. North West has a 12 month low of C$16.06 and a 12 month high of C$36.92.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

