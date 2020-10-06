Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

L opened at C$69.84 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$59.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$69.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.43.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 4.8794804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.52, for a total value of C$147,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,239.20. Also, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.24, for a total transaction of C$225,577.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,896.39.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

