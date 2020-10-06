Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.55.

TSE:GWO opened at C$27.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$18.88 and a 52 week high of C$35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.94.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$19.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.0288333 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

