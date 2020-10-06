Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$39.38 on Monday. Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.88 and a 12 month high of C$39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total transaction of C$27,012.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,113.48. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$905,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at C$621,528.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

