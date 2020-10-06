Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVE. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.42. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2390103 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,371,680.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

