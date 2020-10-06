Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGX. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

TSE CGX opened at C$4.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$34.39. The stock has a market cap of $300.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Analyst Recommendations for Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fangdd Network Group versus CTO Realty Growth Critical Comparison
Fangdd Network Group versus CTO Realty Growth Critical Comparison
Financial Comparison: Aphria versus The Competition
Financial Comparison: Aphria versus The Competition
Aphria & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey
Aphria & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey
Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 2.2%
Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 2.2%
Analyzing Avient and Its Peers
Analyzing Avient and Its Peers
Acme United vs. CompX International Head to Head Review
Acme United vs. CompX International Head to Head Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report