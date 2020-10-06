Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGX. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

TSE CGX opened at C$4.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$34.39. The stock has a market cap of $300.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

