Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Lowered to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.29.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$4.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.76. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,750.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Analyst Recommendations for Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fangdd Network Group versus CTO Realty Growth Critical Comparison
Fangdd Network Group versus CTO Realty Growth Critical Comparison
Financial Comparison: Aphria versus The Competition
Financial Comparison: Aphria versus The Competition
Aphria & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey
Aphria & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey
Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 2.2%
Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 2.2%
Analyzing Avient and Its Peers
Analyzing Avient and Its Peers
Acme United vs. CompX International Head to Head Review
Acme United vs. CompX International Head to Head Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report