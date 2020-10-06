Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Lowered to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.29.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$4.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.76. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,750.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

