China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Now Covered by Couloir Capital

Couloir Capital began coverage on shares of China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$3.15 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE CGG opened at C$1.53 on Monday. China Gold International Resrcs has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. The company has a market cap of $606.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$290.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that China Gold International Resrcs will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

