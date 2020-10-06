China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Now Covered by Couloir Capital

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Couloir Capital began coverage on shares of China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$3.15 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE CGG opened at C$1.53 on Monday. China Gold International Resrcs has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. The company has a market cap of $606.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$290.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that China Gold International Resrcs will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resrcs Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resrcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resrcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fangdd Network Group versus CTO Realty Growth Critical Comparison
Fangdd Network Group versus CTO Realty Growth Critical Comparison
Financial Comparison: Aphria versus The Competition
Financial Comparison: Aphria versus The Competition
Aphria & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey
Aphria & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey
Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 2.2%
Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 2.2%
Analyzing Avient and Its Peers
Analyzing Avient and Its Peers
Acme United vs. CompX International Head to Head Review
Acme United vs. CompX International Head to Head Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report