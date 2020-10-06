H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 150 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 150 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HM.B has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group set a SEK 133 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 155 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 147.55.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1 year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1 year high of SEK 245.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 144.90 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 159.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

