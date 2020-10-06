The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.23.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

