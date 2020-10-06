Wienerberger’s (WBRBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WBRBY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.
Wienerberger stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. Wienerberger has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.
Wienerberger Company Profile
Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.
