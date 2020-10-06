Wienerberger’s (WBRBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WBRBY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Wienerberger stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. Wienerberger has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

