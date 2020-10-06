Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UUGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.50. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

