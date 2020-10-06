Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UUGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.50. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

