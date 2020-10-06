PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Price Target Increased to $37.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $26.00 to $37.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRDSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Get PRADA S P A/ADR alerts:

Shares of PRDSY stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.