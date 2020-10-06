Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

Receive News & Ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fangdd Network Group versus CTO Realty Growth Critical Comparison
Fangdd Network Group versus CTO Realty Growth Critical Comparison
Financial Comparison: Aphria versus The Competition
Financial Comparison: Aphria versus The Competition
Aphria & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey
Aphria & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey
Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 2.2%
Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 2.2%
Analyzing Avient and Its Peers
Analyzing Avient and Its Peers
Acme United vs. CompX International Head to Head Review
Acme United vs. CompX International Head to Head Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report