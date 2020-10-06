Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

