STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $52.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

