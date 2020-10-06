TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TT Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTGPF opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

