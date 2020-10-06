Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to $13.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.75 to $13.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.25 to $12.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.54.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $9.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

