SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

