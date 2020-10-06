SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Receive News & Ratings for SEVERN TRENT PL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEVERN TRENT PL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lafargeholcim Given a CHF 58 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
Lafargeholcim Given a CHF 58 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
ABB Given a CHF 20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
ABB Given a CHF 20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Stingray Group Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities
Stingray Group Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities
Pembina Pipeline Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Pembina Pipeline Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
North West Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities
North West Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities
Loblaw Companies Given New C$78.00 Price Target at TD Securities
Loblaw Companies Given New C$78.00 Price Target at TD Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report