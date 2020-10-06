Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snam from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Snam stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Snam has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

