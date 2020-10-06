Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salvatore Ferragamo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

