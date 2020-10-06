SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAPMY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

SAPMY stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

