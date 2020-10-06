SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

