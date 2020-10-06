THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Get THYSSENKRUPP AG/S alerts:

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. On average, analysts predict that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.