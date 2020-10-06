KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $69.19 on Monday. KERING S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

