PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $32.13 on Monday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

