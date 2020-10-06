Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFFYF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $38.50 on Monday. Signify has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41.

About Signify

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

