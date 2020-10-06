Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Trading Down 0.7%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU) shares traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 44,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VMACU)

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

