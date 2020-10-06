HighCape Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) dropped 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 50,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 104,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

About HighCape Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CAPAU)

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

