Starboard Value Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVACU) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 297,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 472,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Starboard Value Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

