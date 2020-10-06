MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.65

Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $8.00. MVC Capital shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 12,591 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MVC Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The investment management company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 120.96%. Equities analysts expect that MVC Capital, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 3,228,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $3,776,788.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MVC Capital by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares during the period. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MVC Capital during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MVC Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 1,622.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MVC Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 218,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital Company Profile (NYSE:MVC)

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

