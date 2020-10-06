Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.76

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $8.41. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 16,738 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.