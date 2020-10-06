RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.34. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 216,398 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of RealNetworks worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

