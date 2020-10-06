Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.81

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $22.44. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 13,142 shares.
AVNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 million, a P/E ratio of 542.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $2,185,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $976,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)
Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.
Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.