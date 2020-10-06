Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.81

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $22.44. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 13,142 shares.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 million, a P/E ratio of 542.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.48. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $2,185,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $976,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

