GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 20,529 shares.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $109,400 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVP. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 121,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSE Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 292,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

