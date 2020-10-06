Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.99

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $12.05. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 7,448 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Natural Resource Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $147.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 107.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 53,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 282,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

